Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Domo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $52.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 202,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,611. Domo has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $451.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.27. Domo had a negative net margin of 81.35% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Domo by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Domo by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 2,194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.