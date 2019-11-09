Doliver Advisors LP Takes $426,000 Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

BHK opened at $14.23 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

