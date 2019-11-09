Doliver Advisors LP Takes $332,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.03 and a 12-month high of $140.45. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

