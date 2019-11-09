Doliver Advisors LP Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 189.0% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

