Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

