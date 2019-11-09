Doliver Advisors LP Buys 9,936 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 122,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of JD.Com by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 175,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.67 and a beta of 1.35.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.