Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCU. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Danske started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

DOCU stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,880. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Docusign has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Docusign will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $1,335,360.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,698 shares of company stock worth $4,051,109. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Docusign by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

