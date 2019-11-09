Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.78, approximately 4,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 158,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) by 817.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.27% of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

