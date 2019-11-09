Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.04, 2,346,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average session volume of 855,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 84.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 392.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

