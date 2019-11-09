Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIOD. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Diodes stock opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Diodes has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $608,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,979.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,652 shares of company stock valued at $611,307. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diodes by 85.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 87,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

