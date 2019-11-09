Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 58.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,007,000 after buying an additional 198,186 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,005,000 after buying an additional 78,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 38,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDS opened at $69.51 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.