DigitalBits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,429.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $72,429.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,619,588 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

