Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.54

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.54 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 17649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,785 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 157,790 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.