Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Trading Up 0.2%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.40, approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Developed International Equity Select ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.12% of Developed International Equity Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

