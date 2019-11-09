Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €7.60 by Warburg Research

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

DEZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.54 ($8.77).

ETR DEZ traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €6.03 ($7.01). 1,105,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $720.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.54. Deutz has a 52 week low of €4.52 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of €9.05 ($10.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

