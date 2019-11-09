Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a €19.30 ($22.44) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.57 ($19.26).

DTE traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €15.44 ($17.95). The company had a trading volume of 14,046,374 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.18. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

