Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €14.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBB. Berenberg Bank set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.19 ($15.34).

Shares of FRA PBB traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €13.01 ($15.13). 1,072,168 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a one year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.32.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

