Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -4.18

News headlines about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a daily sentiment score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $19.29 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

