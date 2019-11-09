Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Earns Media Impact Rating of -4.18

News headlines about Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deutsche Lufthansa earned a daily sentiment score of -4.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Deutsche Lufthansa’s score:
- Lufthansa strike kicks in, no end in sight to dispute (msn.com)
- Strike forces Lufthansa to cancel 1,300 flights (news4jax.com)
- Lufthansa Flight Cancellations Grow On 2nd Day Of Strike (newsy.com)
- Lufthansa Flight Attendants Strike, Affecting 180,000 Passengers and 1,300 Flights (travelandleisure.com)
- Strike forces Lufthansa to cancel 1,500 flights (nbc-2.com)
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $19.29 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.