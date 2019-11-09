Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.91. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.