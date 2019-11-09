Desjardins Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.25.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.781 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,196,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,286,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,427,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,507,000 after buying an additional 576,021 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

