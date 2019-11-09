DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XRAY. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $34.93 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

