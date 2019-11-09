DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wellington Shields raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.37.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

