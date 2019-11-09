Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

DNR stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,491,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,316. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $495.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

