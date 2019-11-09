Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 34.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.36. 1,676,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,434. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average is $159.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

