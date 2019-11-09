Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.96

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.96 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 1380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 634,677 shares of company stock worth $24,390,512. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

