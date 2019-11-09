DECENT (DCT) Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $2,907.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001797 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank, ChaoEX, Upbit and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.