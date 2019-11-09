DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. DCC has a one year low of $73.64 and a one year high of $90.75.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.