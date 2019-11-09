David M. Kelly Sells 400 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO David M. Kelly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David M. Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Thursday, September 5th, David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $956.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3,205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kforce by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89,325 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kforce by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kforce by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.