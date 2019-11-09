DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $8,852.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.66 or 0.07367841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001025 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015148 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,964,301 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

