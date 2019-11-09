Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.