Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,600,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,253,487,000 after purchasing an additional 823,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,852,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,335,000 after purchasing an additional 301,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,373,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,869,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after purchasing an additional 567,393 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

