DA Davidson Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $35.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 42,647,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,990,077. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,356,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,508,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

