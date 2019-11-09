Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $14,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, October 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $16,830.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $20,535.00.

CYTK stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.20. 5,309,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $654.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 404.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.