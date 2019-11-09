CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.81.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,530 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,840 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,305,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

