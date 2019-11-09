CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.81.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. 1,860,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,305,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.