CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

CYBE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. 23,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

