CyberMiles Market Capitalization Achieves $15.03 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Huobi and LBank. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00702552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00089319 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011732 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, OKEx, Bibox, Zebpay, BCEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, IDCM, DragonEX, IDEX, Huobi, LBank, Tokenomy and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

