Cyberark Software’s (CYBR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $163.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.70.
Shares of CYBR traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.10. 872,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,969. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
