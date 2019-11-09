Cyberark Software’s (CYBR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $163.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.70.

Shares of CYBR traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.10. 872,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,969. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,163,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

