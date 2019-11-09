Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

CYBR traded up $4.70 on Wednesday, hitting $114.10. 872,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,969. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.61. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cyberark Software by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after buying an additional 959,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,599,000 after buying an additional 604,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 533,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cyberark Software by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,712,000 after buying an additional 508,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

