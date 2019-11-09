CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health updated its FY19 guidance to $6.97-7.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 9,079,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,567. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.59.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

