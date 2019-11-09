Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.57. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cumulus Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. Also, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 18,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $254,190.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,056 shares of company stock valued at $836,661. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

