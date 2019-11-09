Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 159,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 335,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,067,000.

XME opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

