Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $500,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ross Stores by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after acquiring an additional 447,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 516.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $111.82 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

