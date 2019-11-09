Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Motors by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 137,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 355,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

GM stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

