Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 13,582 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95,853 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $364,921.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,964 shares of company stock worth $1,247,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.