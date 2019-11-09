CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.40 ($57.44).

ETR EVD opened at €55.00 ($63.95) on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a 52 week high of €54.70 ($63.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.33.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

