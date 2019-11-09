CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.40 ($57.44).

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €55.00 ($63.95). 155,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.33. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a fifty-two week high of €54.70 ($63.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.97.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

