CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 193,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 189,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

