Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Down 31% This Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $104,047.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005912 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.93 or 0.07455734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014824 BTC.

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

