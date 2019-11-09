Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Crossamerica Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 59,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a P/E ratio of 154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crossamerica Partners has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is 1,909.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

